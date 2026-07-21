WWE: UNREAL Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix

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The third season of WWE: UNREAL is now available to stream on Netflix.

ABOUT WWE: Unreal S3

Logline: John Cena says goodbye, a fan favorite returns, and the next generation of Superstars rise to the occasion. WWE: Unreal takes viewers inside the writers' room as injuries, last-minute pivots, and career-defining decisions reshape WWE's biggest season yet heading into WrestleMania 42.

Directors/Showrunners: Chris Weaver and Erik Powers

Executive Producers: Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Marc Pomarico

Sr. Producers: Harley Glantz, Brian Decker, Michael Flynn

Producers: John Galiani, Dan Gati, Jeremy Lundblad

Production Companies: Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, WWE

Episodes: 5 episodes x 50 Minutes

Superstars Featured: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, AJ Lee, Trick Williams, Lash Legend, Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

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