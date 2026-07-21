WOMEN IN BLUE (LAS AZULES) Season 2 Trailer to Drop on Apple TV+

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Apple TV has released the trailer for season two of WOMEN IN BLUE (LAS AZULES), the Spanish-language crime drama created by International Emmy Award winner Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi. The new season is set to premiere globally on August 12, 2026, with one episode to follow weekly through September 30. The story picks up with María, now promoted to lieutenant, as the Azules are drawn into an investigation tied to a student activist's death and the 1968 student massacre, while a killer begins delivering justice directly to the police department's door. Bárbara Mori, Natalia Téllez, Amorita Rasgado, and Ximena Sariñana return alongside Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan, Horacio García Rojas, and Bruno Bichir. The first season holds a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

WOMEN IN BLUE (LAS AZULES) season two will follow María (Bárbara Mori), now promoted to lieutenant, as she finds herself torn between the rules she's sworn to uphold and a relentless pull towards the truth when the body of a student activist is discovered, and the Azules are pulled into an investigation that reaches back to the student massacre of 1968. Before they can make sense of what they've found, the body of a person connected to that brutal chapter of history is unearthed, sending shockwaves through the department. Someone is delivering justice straight to the police's door, and the Azules are the department's last hope of stopping the killer. As María, Valentina (Natalia Téllez), Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), and Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana) fight battles both inside and outside the precinct, buried truths rise to the surface and they're forced to confront an uncomfortable question: in a system plagued with corruption, what is the cost of fighting for their ideals?

In addition to Mori, Sariñana, Téllez and Rasgado, the series also stars Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan, Horacio García Rojas, and Bruno Bichir.

WOMEN IN BLUE (LAS AZULES) is produced by Lemon Studios for Apple TV and is created by Rovzar and Aramendi. Rovzar, Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss ('Yellowstone'), Alejandro Lozano ('Control Z'), Erica Sánchez Su ('Monarca'), and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar ('Monarca') serve as executive producers.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 850 wins and 3,752 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning, history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Oscar Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the season two announcement when Apple TV revealed the premiere date and a first-look image earlier this year. More details can be found in that report at broadwayworld.com.

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