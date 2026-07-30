WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE Clip Highlights Improv and a $1 Million Moment

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A new clip shared by ABC from WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE leans into the lighter side of the revived game show, showcasing moments of improv and comedic back-and-forth as contestants work toward the program's top prize. The clip, promoted with the tagline promising 'a little improv, a lot of laughs, and a million-dollar challenge,' underscores how the show blends spontaneity with high-stakes trivia.

The current version of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE pairs celebrity duos together to answer questions rather than relying on a single contestant, a structural shift that has defined its return. That format was previously explained during a GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance, which detailed how winnings are directed toward charitable causes instead of personal gain, distinguishing this iteration from earlier versions of the long-running franchise.

That charity-driven structure has already produced notable results. Ben Affleck and Jeopardy champion Jamie Ding walked away with a $1 million prize on a special edition of the show, with the winnings benefiting Affleck's nonprofit, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

The new clip reinforces the show's tone under its current format, mixing genuine tension around big-money questions with the kind of loose, improvisational energy between paired contestants that has become a hallmark of the revived series. WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE is now streaming on Hulu.

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