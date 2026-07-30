WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE. Episodes 5 & 6 Debut on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

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Two additional episodes of WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE., the microdrama series from THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, are now available online. Episodes 5 and 6 continue the vertical comedy series, which marked the first microdrama to premiere from a late-night television franchise when it debuted on the show before expanding to social platforms and Peacock.

Episodes 5 and 6 are available now, with the next two episodes set to air during that night's broadcast.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON launched its first microdrama series, WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE. The vertical comedy marks the first microdrama series ever to premiere from a late-night television franchise and debuted during THE TONIGHT SHOW before becoming available across the show's social platforms and Peacock.

Written by Tonight Show head writer A.D. Miles, WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE. follows a group of billionaires whose engagement party is disrupted by a mysterious stranger, only to discover he's secretly the richest man in THE ROOM and has spent weeks plotting revenge against one of them for a humiliating act of cruelty.

THE SERIES STARS

Jimmy Fallon as Chaiston, an entitled billionaire and reluctant fiancé.

John Stamos as Doug, a mysterious outsider harboring a long-simmering vendetta.

Kasey Esser, one of microdrama's most recognizable performers, as Brax, Chaiston's best friend.

Rose Kelso, Tonight Show writer and performer, as Kinsleigh, Chaiston's fiancée.

Delaney Rowe, TIME100 creator and digital comedian, as Prestina, Kinsleigh's best friend.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

THE TONIGHT SHOW is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Written by Tonight Show head writer A.D. Miles, WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE. follows a group of billionaires whose engagement party is disrupted by a mysterious stranger who turns out to be plotting revenge. The series stars Jimmy Fallon, John Stamos, Kasey Esser, Rose Kelso and Delaney Rowe. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs weeknights on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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