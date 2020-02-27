WECRASHED Limited Series in the Works at Apple

Deadline reports that a limited series based on the podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork" is in the works at Apple TV.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will executive produce and write the series.

The series is in the vein of The Big Short. It will be based on the six-part podcast which documents the rise and fall of WeWork, the New York-headquartered commercial real estate company that provides shared workspaces for technology startups and other services.

Eisenberg is best known for his movie "Good Boys," which was released last year. Crevello recently sold pilot "The Long Dark" to TNT; Ridley Scott is attached to direct.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories