Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton Will Lead Body-Swapping Film

Aug. 29, 2019  

Deadline reports that Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton will lead a currently untitled thriller from Chris Landon. Landon is known for directing "Disturbia" and the "Happy Death Day" films.

The plot: After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.

Vaughn is known from his performances in movies like "Swingers," "Rudy," "Dodgeball," "Wedding Crashers," and "The Breakup." He recently starred in the second season of "True Detective."

Newton is best known for her role in Netflix's "The Society." She also starred in "Detective Pikachu" and "Paranormal Activity 4"--Landon directed several "Paranormal Activity" sequels, but not that particular one.

Read the original story on Deadline.



