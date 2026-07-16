Video/Photos: First Look Revealed at Young Ghost & Tommy in POWER: ORIGINS

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STARZ has released an early teaser and first-look images for its upcoming new series “Power: Origins,” starring Spence Moore as “Ghost,” Charlie Mann as “Tommy,” and MeKai Curtis as “Kanan Stark.”

This marks the first show footage released to fans, and the debut of its two lead actors in character as younger versions of the roles originated by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original “Power” series. “Power: Origins” is currently in production in New Jersey.

The highly anticipated reveal comes just weeks ahead of the August 7 series finale of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan." The fifth and final season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is currently airing with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

“Power: Origins” will continue to explore the ‘Power’ Universe, delving into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost, Tommy and Kanan as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City.

“Power: Origins” is the fourth spinoff in the hugely popular “Power” series, preceded by “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force.” A fifth spinoff, “Power: Legacy,” was also recently greenlit at STARZ.

“Power: Origins” is created by Courtney A. Kemp and Sascha Penn. Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer of the series, from a pilot co-written by Penn and Kemp.

The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by Kemp, the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Also executive producing are Chris Selak; Kevin Fox; and Pete Chatmon, who also serves as a director. Lionsgate Television produces “Power: Origins” for STARZ.

Photo Credit: STARZ

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