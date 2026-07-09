Video: Trailer Unveiled for New Snoopy Special at Apple TV

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Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for “Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home Snoopy,” premiering globally on Friday, July 31.

In the new original special under the Snoopy Presents banner, Snoopy is devastated when his beloved doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale. In an effort to cheer up his pal, Charlie Brown leads Snoopy on an adventure to find his old doghouse, and along the way, they learn what makes a house truly a home.

The all-new special stars Riley Vargas, Terry McGurrin, Rob Tinkler, Kitai O’Garro, Josephine Nisbett, Grace Nicolaou-Wood, Jo-Hannah Atchison , Lexi Perri, Athan Giazitzidis and Diego Whalen, and is executive produced by Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Logan McPherson, Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco and Mark Evestaff. The special features the original song, “Home, Where Your Heart Found Me” by acclaimed singer-songwriter Allen Stone.

Apple TV is the exclusive streaming home for all things Peanuts, including the classic Peanuts library, as well as more new original Peanuts series and specials. Apple has been home to the Peanuts classic library since 2020, alongside multiple original programming collaborations starting in 2018, and is currently in production with WildBrain and Peanuts on a brand-new animated feature film starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.

In the upcoming feature “Snoopy Unleashed,” Snoopy runs away from home, and Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang go on an emotional journey to the vibrant Big City as they search for Snoopy and discover that real friendship means loving each other just as they are.

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