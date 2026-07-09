Video: THE GENTLEMEN Debuts Season 2 Trailer and Netflix Release Date

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Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen Season 2.' It will debut on the streamer on September 3rd, 2026.

The new season sees Theo James (The Monkey, The White Lotus), Kaya Scodelario (Senna, Crawl), Ray Winstone (Sexy Beast, Nil By Mouth), Joely Richardson (Ballad of Renegade Nell, One Day), and Vinnie Jones (Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch) reprise their roles. The trailer also features a first glimpse of the world-renowned Lake Maggiore, where part of the new series is set.

The Season 2 synopsis reads: "It’s been one year since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together in Bobby’s criminal empire overseas. As they drive to expand their enterprise, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well…"

Previously announced cast include Hugh Bonneville (I Came By, The Agency), Benjamin Clementine (Dune, Blitz), Benedetta Porcaroli (The Leopard, Amanda), Michele Morrone (Another Simple Favour, The Housemaid), Sergio Castellitto (The Star Maker, Conclave), Amra Mallassi (Dune: Part Two, Hijack), Tyler Conti (Tell Me Everything, Safe), British professional boxer Chris Eubank Jr and TV host, broadcaster and entrepreneur Maya Jama. Jasmine Blackborow, Michael Vu, Harry Goodwins, Ruby Sear, Pearce Quigley, and Giancarlo Esposito also star.

The Gentlemen S1 quickly became a global success when the series landed on services in March 2024, having reached the global Top 10 in over 90 countries and securing the #1 spot in 75. Between 2024-2025, The Gentlemen generated 100M views globally. It is set in the world of Ritchie's 2019 film.

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