Video: SUGAR Season 2 Debuts Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip

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John Sugar is looking for his people in Season 2 of the Apple series. In a new clip from the upcoming fifth episode of Sugar, the titular detective tries to get the word out to see if anybody from his home planet is still on Earth. Watch the sneak peek now.

In the new episode, Vega isn’t convinced his problem with Ji is solved and Sugar befriends someone in Pavich’s inner circle. Titled “Unknowns," Episode 205 will debut on Friday, July 19.

A contemporary take on the detective genre, Season 2 follows John Sugar as he returns to the City of Angels and takes on a new missing persons case: tracking down Ji Moon, the troubled brother of local boxer Danny, played by Broadway's Jin Ha. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with actors Jin Ha and Raymond Lee about the new season.

Led by Colin Farrell, the second season of Sugar also stars Broadway alum Laura Donnelly, Raymond Lee, Sasha Calle, and special guest star Shea Whigham. The first four episodes of the new season are now streaming on Apple.

Season two of “Sugar” is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg also serve as executive producers alongside Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple