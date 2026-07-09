Video: Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan Return in MOBLAND Season 2 Teaser

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A new teaser trailer has been released for season two of MobLand, featuring Tom Hardy returning as fixer Harry da Souza, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as the heads of the Harrigan family, Conrad and Maeve. The Paramount+ series is set to return to the streamer on Friday, September 18.

The ten-episode second season will see the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable ‘fixer’, must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within THE FAMILY intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.

Alongside Hardy, Brosnan and Mirren, the series also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones.

MobLand is commissioned by Paramount+ and produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Keith Cox.

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