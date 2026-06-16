Video: HEARTSTOPPER FOREVER Trailer Previews Emotional Finale for Fan-Favorite Series

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The official trailer is here for Heartstopper Forever, the forthcoming film that marks the conclusion of the fan-favorite series. Led by Broadway alums Kit Connor and Joe Locke, the movie will debut on Netflix on July 17.

The trailer previews the state of Nick's (Connor) and Charlie's (Locke) relationship as they face their future, whether together or apart. The trailer is soundtracked to Olivia Rodrigo's 'Stupid Song', marking the first-ever use of the track from her brand new album, 'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love'.

"Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them," reads the synopsis.

"Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?"

The cast includes William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan. In addition to starring, Connor and Locke also executive produce

The writer and creator of Heartstopper is Alice Oseman, based on her book series of the same name. Wash Westmoreland serves as director, with Oseman, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Euros Lyn as executive producers. The first three seasons are streaming on Netflix.

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