Video: HARRY POTTER Special Will Go Behind the Scenes of HBO Series with John Lithgow, Janet McTeer & More

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HBO will debut a new behind-the-scenes special that chronicles the making of the upcoming Harry Potter television series. Titled Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic, the special will focus on the first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Watch the trailer for the new special now.

Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic will debut Sunday, April 5 at 8:00 p.m. in the UK (3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT in the U.S.) on HBO Max. It will also air on HBO in the U.S. at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT that evening, as well as in other select global markets.

This special offers an inside look at HBO’s new Harry Potter series, told through the lens of the artists, craftspeople, and technicians working on the project. It will chronicle the extensive process behind finding the actors to play the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione, and will feature interviews with members of the casting, production design, costume design, and creature effects teams. Also appearing are cast members John Lithgow (Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (McGonagall), and Paapa Essiedu (Snape), with narration by Nick Frost (Hagrid).

The official teaser trailer for the series debuted last week, breaking records to become the most-watched trailer in HBO and HBO Max history. Adapting the first book in the series, the series first season will debut Christmas 2026.

The series follows a young Harry Potter as he receives a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on his 11th birthday. After beginning his first year at the magical school, Harry quickly befriends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. But, before too long, he is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

Harry Potter stars Dominic McLaughlin as the title character, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick, and Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout.

Additional cast includes Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Louise Brealey as Rolanda Hooch, Bríd Brennan as Poppy Pomfrey, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. Take a look at the full line-up of theater actors in the series.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. A new score will be composed by Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers.