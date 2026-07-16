Video: First Trailer for THE UPRISING with Andrew Garfield

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The official trailer is here for The Uprising, the forthcoming epic starring Tony Award-winner Andrew Garfield. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Greengrass, the movie will release in theaters on September 11, 2026, from Focus Features.

The Uprising tells the untold true story of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II, with Garfield starring as the legendary leader. As war burns across England, he forms an army of the people to face the King’s might in a fight for justice and survival.

Garfield stars alongside Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, and Katherine Waterston. In addition to directing, Greengrass also penned the screenplay.

Jason Blum is producing through Blumhouse, alongside Gregory Goodman, Joanna Kaye and Greengrass. Lars Sylvest will also produce through Thank You Pictures and Joe Neurauter will produce through Supernix.

Andrew Garfield is an Academy Award-nominated actor who has starred in numerous films, including Tick, tick... BOOM!, Lin-Manuel Miranda's screen adaptation of the Jonathan Larson stage musical. Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. He went on to play the role of Prior Walter in the 2018 revival of Angels in America, for which he won a Tony Award.

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