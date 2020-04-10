VIDEO: Tyler Perry Shares Why He Is Giving Back To Communities Hardest Hit By Coronavirus

The virus is killing black Americans at a disproportionately high rate, and media mogul Tyler Perry is trying to sound the alarm. He's also giving back to the most vulnerable communities.

This week, he paid for thousands of people's supplies at more than 70 grocery stores in Louisiana and Georgia. He spoke with co-host Gayle King about his efforts on "CBS This Morning."

Watch the interview below!

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.





Related Articles View More TV Stories