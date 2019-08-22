VIDEO: Taylor Swift Performs Live on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Taylor Swift took to Central Park live on GOOD MORNING AMERICA on Thursday morning in front of thousands of fans to perform three of her hit songs ahead of her new album release on Friday.

Before the performance, Swift spoke to GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts about what it means for her to own her work and how she plans to re-record her original music catalog next year. Talking about her new album Lover, Swift said, "Something that's very special to me about this album is it's the first one that I will own."

Per her contract, starting next year, Swift can record her first five albums all over again. "I think it's important for artists to own their work," she said. "I'm gonna be busy, I'm very excited."

Swift also announced that she's will be opening the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday, August 26, her first performance at the event in four years.

After the interview, Swift performed with "You Need to Calm Down" and "ME!" from her upcoming album, "Lover," and then finished the performance off with "Shake it Off."



Watch the performances below!





