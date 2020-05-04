VIDEO: Showtime Releases First Look From New Docu-Series OUTCRY

SHOWTIME has released a first look at its five-part investigative documentary series OUTCRY, produced and directed by Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Pat Kondelis, and announced a new premiere date of Sunday, July 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New OUTCRY episodes will debut every Sunday through August 2, while the entire series will release for on-demand streaming or download on the Showtime and Showtime ANYTIME® apps and partner on-demand platforms July 5.

OUTCRY examines the gripping story of Texas HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL star Greg Kelley, his controversial conviction for child molestation, and the quest for truth and justice that followed in the wake of his sentencing. In a never-before-seen clip from episode one, Kelley, his supporter Jake Brydon, and Cedar Park Chief of Police Sean Mannix present their sides of the story depicting a juxtaposition of innocence and guilt. OUTCRY captures a raw and divided community over the course of three years as both sides of the appeal process work in pursuit of opposing truths.

Watch the first look below!

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One.





