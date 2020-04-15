VIDEO: See the First Trailer for the SAVED BY THE BELL Reboot

School is back in session at Bayside High as Saved by the Bell returns to television! Check out the first trailer for the series below!

The reboot finds the show's original hero, Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) now acting as the governor of California who finds himself in political hot water after closing many high schools in low income areas. The affected students then land at other schools in the state including his alma mater, Bayside High.

The new cast of includes many of the show's original stars along with new faces including Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez, and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

The original series ran on NBC between 1989 and 1992. The cast included Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, A.C. Slater (Lopez), Jessie Spano (Berkley), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), "Screech" Powers (Dustin Diamond), Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) and Dennis Haskins as Principal Belding.





