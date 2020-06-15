VIDEO: See Radley Balko, Larry Wilmore & Matt Welch on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

On Friday night's new episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Washington Post opinion journalist and "Rise of the Warrior Cop" author Radley Balko joins Maher to discuss the potential changes coming to America's police forces.

Also, comedian Larry Wilmore and journalist Matt Welch join Maher to discuss President Trump's return to rallies and the political impact of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Finally, during the New Rules segment, Maher wonders if we'll ever see a crack in the "red wall of silence" that keeps Republicans from acknowledging President Trump's outrageous behavior.

