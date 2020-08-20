VIDEO: See Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin Step into THE CROWN in Season 4 Trailer

The 4th season premieres on Netflix November 15.

We've been focused on major casting news for seasons 5 and 6 of THE CROWN this week, but we still have all of season 4 to enjoy. A new teaser from Netflix highlights boiling pressures on the political and personal facets of ruling a nation.

See the trailer below!

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R - The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

The hair and makeup team on this show are wizards. The silhouettes they capture from every era are remarkable. Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as a young Diana are striking resemblances. The relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher is legendary and looks tense in the teaser.

The clip really captures the loneliness of being thrust into the spotlight of royalty. The press are portrayed as demanding and savage and a petite Diana is left alone with the hoards. It's an eerie atmosphere knowing that paparazzi took her freedom and ultimately her life. Of course, Diana's great fashion sense is recreated, including her unforgettable wedding dress.

Netflix announced earlier this week that Jonathan Pryce and Elizabeth Debicki will step into royal roles in seasons 5 and 6 of the series.

THE CROWN season 4 premieres on Netflix November 15.

View More TV Stories Related Articles