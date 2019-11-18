VIDEO: Pop TV Releases Artwork and Video for Final Season of SCHITT'S CREEK

Pop TV has released the artwork and video for the sixth and final season of its Emmy-nominated flagship comedy SCHITT'S CREEK, which premieres Jan. 7, 2020 at 9:00 PM, ET/PT, airing on the same day and time across the United States and Canada.

Co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, SCHITT'S CREEK is a half-hour, single-camera comedy starring an ensemble cast including Emmy-nominated Eugene Levy, Emmy-nominated Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson.

Pop TV also recently announced "Visit Schitt's Creek," a free, immersive pop-up that offered free reservations, which were all claimed within minutes. Putting fans directly into their favorite scenes in SCHITT'S CREEK, including Cafe Tropical, the Rosebud Motel, Rose Apothecary and more, the pop-up will bring the beloved town to life and also feature interactive photo experiences, takeaways, access to limited merchandise and more. More details are available at www.visitschittscreek.com.

Fans can stream all five seasons on the PopNow App.

Commissioned by CBC, SCHITT'S CREEK is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin. SCHITT'S CREEK is produced in association with CBC and POP TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Photo Credits Photographer: Danielle Levitt Creative Director: Rich Browd

Motion Credit Promo Director/Editor: Amy Segal

