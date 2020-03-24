VIDEO: Norm Macdonald Does Coronavirus Stand Up

On March 13, comedian Norm Macdonald shared an eight minute stand up routine about the coronavirus on his Youtube page. Macdonald performed at the LA Improv comedy club, prior to the mayor of Los Angeles ordering any crowd of more than seven or eight people to be shut down.

Watch his stand up set below!

Norm Macdonald was a cast member for five seasons (1993-1998) on Saturday Night Live, which included anchoring Weekend Update for three years. Early in his career, he wrote for the sitcom Roseanne and made appearances on shows including The Drew Carey Show and NewsRadio. He starred in The Norm Show from 1999 to 2001. Macdonald recently hosted Norm Macdonald Has a Show, an American web television talk show that premiered on September 14, 2018, on Netflix.





