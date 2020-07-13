VIDEO: Netflix Releases the Trailer for LUCIFER Season Five

Netflix has shared the trailer for season five, part 1 of Lucifer!

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.

In the stunning and satisfying fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we'll finally get an answer to the question, "will they or won't they?"

Watch the trailer below!

Lucifer season five will debut August 21, 2020.

