VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick GIRL, INTERRUPTED

Millie Bobby Brown announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: GIRL, INTERRUPTED.

Watch the announcement below!

Co-written by AFI alum Lisa Loomer (AFI TV Writing Workshop, Class of 1987) and directed by Oscar®-nominated filmmaker James Mangold, the film stars Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie, who won an Oscar® for her performance.

Much of the film was shot in an empty wing at Harrisburg State Hospital - a real-life mental institution. The hospital treated patients until it closed in 2006. In an exclusive AFI Archive video, Mangold talks about his approach to directing the film.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.





Related Articles View More TV Stories