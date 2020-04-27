VIDEO: Liza Koshy Hosts Insane New Quibi Show FLOORED

Quibi has shared the trailer for FLOORED, an insane new dance-competition series where the dance floor spins, lifts and throws out obstacles at dancers. Launching TODAY, Monday, April 27th on Quibi, the show is hosted by internet sensation Liza Koshy and featuring an A-list roster of celebrity guest judges.

Watch the FLOORED trailer below!

In each episode of FLOORED, hosted by Liza Koshy, two teams of skilled dancers take on an insane dance floor with a life of its own. Dancers try their best to perform a pre-rehearsed routine, but can they hold it together when the floor itself lifts, tilts, drops, shakes and spins in time to the music? Additionally, the dancers will also be caught off-guard as perils are thrown their way when they least expect it. Who can survive the dance and who will be FLOORED?

Guest stars on the series include Storm Reid, Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, DC Youngfly, Anthony Ramos, Rumer Willis, Adam Rippon, Josh Peck, Benito Skinner, Danielle Brooks, Peyton List, Chad Kroeger, Anna Camp, Nolan Gould, Francia Raisa, Ceraadi, JT Parr, Matt Steffanina, Wildabeast Adams, Janelle Ginestra Adams, Amber Riley and Amanda Seales





