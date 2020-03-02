VIDEO: Lilly Singh Says She Schedules Time to Cry on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Lilly Singh and Kelly Clarkson bond over being new talk show hosts, and Lilly admits that sometimes she's so busy during the day that she has to schedule time to cry. Kelly says she definitely can relate, and she admits that she cries in any day that ends in "Y."

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.





