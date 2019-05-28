USTOA Launches New Travel Video Series Hosted by Harrison Greenbaum

Harrison Greenbaum, a Comedy Central "Comics to Watch," debuted a new six-episode video series today in partnership with theUnited States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), which represents 165 leading travel brands to destinations across the world.

Through humor, "Recalculating" showcases how USTOA tour operator members help travelers explore deeper and experience the colorful history, unique culture, and distinct tastes of a destination. In each video, Greenbaum guides travelers beyond the tourist-filled attractions encouraging exploration of hidden gems and the more unusual locales in a destination.

"Today's traveler craves different, authentically local experiences which can be difficult to find on your own when exploring a new destination...that's where our members come in," said Terry Dale, president and CEO of USTOA. "And what better way to showcase the unparalleled access, expertise and freedom USTOA tour operators offer travelers daily, than comedy. Laughter is a universal language after all."

USTOA tapped rising comedy star Harrison Greenbaum to bring the new video series to life. Dubbed "the hardest-working man in comedy" by Time Out New York, Greenbaum is the winner of many prestigious awards, including the Andy Kaufman Award for creativity and originality in comedy. On television, Harrison has been featured on America's Got Talent, Last Comic Standing, Conan, and National Geographic Channel's Brain Games.

"When USTOA approached me about not only hosting my own travel series, but writing, directing, and producing it, I thought they were as crazy as someone who would swallow fire or eat iguana," added Greenbaum. "Considering I've done both on the show already, it turns out we were made for each other! In all seriousness though, I couldn't have asked for a better creative partner and the expertise I've encountered with every USTOA tour operator is a testament to how awesome they are."

With a new episode launching each month, Whistler in British Columbia, Canada is the first of the six-episode video series that brings Harrison to varied destinations across the globe including New York's Coney Island, Philadelphia, Slovenia, Mexico City, and Portugal.

In this premier episode, Greenbaum travels from the cosmopolitan seaport of Vancouver, BC, Canada, to Whistler, home to skiing, tobogganing, and dog sledding. Harrison explores what it really means to venture off the beaten path, leading a pack of trained dogs through the snowy terrain.

A sponsor of the video series, Pinnacle Travel Documents, Inc. is an international travel documentation company with an emphasis on placing the client first by providing exceptional and personal customer service. With a dedicated and highly trained team, Pinnacle Travel Documents, Inc. meets all their clients' personalized visa and passport needs.





