UM, ACTUALLY Season Two to Premiere on College Humor's Dropout

Um, Actually (@UmActuallyShow) - the game show for nerds, by nerds - returns for its second season on CollegeHumor's subscription-based streaming service DROPOUT on Saturday, July 20. A new episode of the 10-episode season will be released each following Saturday through September 21.

Starring creator, host and super-nerd, Mike Trapp (@mikewtrapp), Um, Actually features Trapp asking a panel of guest contestants to correct statements on a variety of nerdy Pop culture topics - from video games to movies, and TV shows to music. The catch is the contestants must begin their answers with the term "Um, actually...", allowing them to indulge in their pedantic ways and do what nerds love to do best: correct each other.

For season two, Trapp has expanded the scope of topics and will introduce specific themed episodes focusing on areas such as musical theatre, horror and classic television, in addition to the usual geek topics of video games, Science fiction and fantasy.

"Our fans are helping us get better and better every year," Trapp said. "We have fan-submitted questions in almost every episode, and we've included new topics and themed episodes that were specifically requested by our viewers. I can't wait to share this new season with the world."

Um, Actually season two will again feature comics and nerds from CollegeHumor's in-house talent, as well as celebrity guest contestants such as Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), among others.

Said Sam Reich, DROPOUT Chief Creative Officer: "The response to Um, Actually has been nothing short of amazing. Nothing brings an army of superfans to the table quite like getting something wrong."

Um, Actually is executive produced by Sam Reich, Mike Trapp and David Cyr Kerns. Um, Actually season one is also available for streaming on CollegeHumor's DROPOUT.





Related Articles View More TV Stories