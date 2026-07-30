Tyla Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Viral 'Water' Dance and A*POP Era

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Tyla went behind the scenes with TODAY ahead of her Citi Concert performance, opening up about her new album A*POP while doing arts and crafts backstage. The South African singer discussed the creative vision behind her latest musical era and reflected on how the project honors her younger self and her long-held dreams of becoming a pop star.

Beyond the music, Tyla shared her passion for creating physical art, revealing details behind the portraits featured in her "ART" music video. She also addressed one of her most talked-about moments, explaining the secret backstory behind her viral "Water" dance, a moment that helped define her rise as a global pop presence.

The conversation captured a candid, informal side of Tyla as she prepared to take the stage, mixing reflections on her artistic process with lighter, behind-the-scenes moments. Her willingness to discuss both the personal meaning behind A*POP and the origins of one of her most viral cultural moments offered fans a fuller picture of the creative instincts driving her current era.

The appearance was part of TODAY's ongoing series of pre-performance interviews tied to its Citi Concert series, giving artists a platform to discuss their work in a relaxed setting before performing live for the show's audience.

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