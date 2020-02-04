Two All-New Original Signature Mysteries Premiere This February on Hallmark

All that glitters is gone this February in two all-new original mysteries. First up, Erik Estrada joins Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega in a thrilling new "Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead over Diamonds" (Sunday, February 16, 9 p.m. ET/PT). The following week, crime hits close to home when a popular local's emerald heirloom gets snatched in "Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery" (Sunday, February 23, 9 p.m. ET/PT), with stars Jesse Metcalfe and Sarah Lind.

'PICTURE PERFECT MYSTERIES: DEAD OVER DIAMONDS'

A Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original World Premiere

Sunday, February 16, 9 p.m. ET/PT

Starring: Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega, Erik Estrada

After covering the opening of an exhibit of a priceless art collection, professional photographer Allie Adams (Alexa PenaVega) finds herself embroiled in the mystery surrounding the theft of a valuable necklace. When her unorthodox investigation uncovers a murder that is tied to the theft, Allie shares her findings with Willow Haven P.D.'s newest detective, Sam Acosta (Carlos PenaVega). While the two work together to identify and bring the killer to justice -- despite Sam's reluctance to allow Allie's involvement in his case - Sam's Uncle Luis (Estrada), returns from his early retirement to give Sam a hand with his home renovation, along with plenty of unsolicited advice.

'RIDDLED WITH DECEIT: A MARTHA'S VINEYARD MYSTERY'

A Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original World Premiere

Sunday, February 23, 9 p.m. ET/PT

Starring: Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind, Sunita Prasad

Detective Jeff Jackson (Metcalfe) is called on to oversee the safe passage of recently recovered emeralds worth $5,000,000 to the rightful inheritor: Zee Madeiras' (Lind) good friend Britt Prajna (Prasad). Britt is the owner of The Pendray, one Martha's Vineyard's finest hotels, and is hosting a lavish affair to showcase the emerald brooch before loaning it to a museum. Shortly after the event, the jewels go missing, tragedy strikes and the suspect list includes some of the Vineyard's most powerful people and members of Britt's own family. With the latest crime hitting too close to home, Jeff and Zee again team up to recover their friend's stolen heirloom before it's too late.





