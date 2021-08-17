Tribeca Launches 'Tribeca Channel' on Roku Today

Tribeca Enterprises announces that it will partner with The Roku Channel, the home for free and premium content on the Roku® platform, for the launch of the Tribeca Channel. Starting today, this exciting new linear channel curated by Tribeca will stream for free on The Roku Channel and will also be available through XUMO and Plex via Tribeca's distribution and technology partner Giant Pictures. The Tribeca Channel will launch with 114 movie titles from Tribeca's catalog and will refresh with new content every thirty days.

"Distinctively curated by our Tribeca team, the Tribeca Channel captures the spirit of the Festival and our beloved New York," said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival Co-Founder & CEO. "While the Tribeca Festival only comes once a year, viewers of the channel will be able to enjoy the Festival's unique programming all year round."

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home for free entertainment on America's No. 1 TV streaming platform based on hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, April 2021). In Q2 2021, The Roku Channel saw robust growth with streaming hours more than doubling year-over-year. The Roku Channel is available for free on Roku devices, directly from the Web, The Roku Channel mobile app on iOS and Android devices, as well as compatible Samsung Smart TV or Fire TV devices.

The Tribeca Channel features films and programs that reflect why Tribeca is the leading voice in independent film and cutting edge entertainment. The core programming will also feature bespoke content from Tribeca Studios, the branded entertainment arm of Tribeca Enterprises. The studio which boasts a network of diverse, award-winning directors and producers, brings fresh ideas to life through creativity, strategy and talent, as well as serving as a production partner for leading brands that tell the captivating and impactful stories people seek out and share. Tribeca Studio's brand partners like Procter & Gamble, Dicks Sporting Goods, BVLGARI and more will now have the opportunity for distribution of their projects on the Tribeca Channel.

"Great storytelling is our passion and is epitomized by the diverse work produced by Tribeca Studios year after year," said Paula Weinstein, Chief Content Officer, Tribeca Enterprises. "We're thrilled to have a new and accessible home for audiences to enjoy this acclaimed collection of work."

As part of Tribeca's proud tradition of supporting both established and emerging artists, the Tribeca Channel will invite filmmakers who have screened their work through the Tribeca Festival or other Tribeca programming to stream their content on the channel. Those who participate will also receive a share of ad revenue generated from the channel.

Since its founding in 2001, Tribeca Enterprises has grown into one of the most respected forces in film and media. The Tribeca Festival has welcomed over five million attendees and has been a springboard for some of the world's most admired storytellers. Other parts of the company include Tribeca Studios, Tribeca At Home, Tribeca TV Festival, and the recently acquired m ss ng p eces, all of which promote both emerging and established creators to reach the broadest possible audience.

To learn more about the Tribeca Channel and Tribeca Enterprises, please visit tribecafilm.com.