Tribeca Festival Announces 2022 Dates

The Tribeca Festival TODAY announced that its 21st edition will take place June 8-19, 2022 in New York City. For two decades the Festival has been a destination for new work from established filmmakers as well as emerging creators. Next June, Tribeca will continue its long tradition of exploring innovations in storytelling across film TV, VR, gaming, podcasts and more.

Submissions for the 2022 Festival will open on September 20 for all categories including: feature and short films, episodic storytelling (Tribeca NOW), immersive, podcasts, online premieres, and branded entertainment (Tribeca X).

The Tribeca Festival is where exciting voices such as celebrated directors Damien Chazelle, Jon Chu, Nia DaCosta and Ryan Coogler first launched their early acclaimed films. The Festival has also been among the first to recognize and highlight emerging new platforms such as gaming, VR, and most recently podcasts.

The 2021 Tribeca Festival was the first major festival to return to in-person audiences after a challenging 2020 and featured over 250 dynamic events and a borough-to-borough screening series which together, brought the festival directly to neighborhoods across all five boroughs and to some of New York City's most iconic open-air venues. The Festival proudly welcomed over 100K+ attendees.

"We're excited to welcome back creators from all mediums, entertainers and our audiences for another memorable experience," said Paula Weinstein, Chief Content Officer of Tribeca Enterprises. "In 2022 we look forward to creating new ways to enjoy their work across New York's unbeatable options of theatres, parks, rooftops and other innovative venues across the city."

The Tribeca Festival is curated by Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano; Artistic Director Frédéric Boyer; VP of Filmmaker Relations & Shorts Programming Sharon Badal; VP of Immersive Programming Loren Hammonds (immersive, features); VP of Games Casey Baltes (games); Senior Programmers Liza Domnitz (features, TV, Tribeca NOW); Programmers: Ben Thompson (shorts); Jose Rodriguez (features); Lucy Mukerjee (features); Karen McMullen (features); and program advisor Paula Weinstein, along with a team of associate programmers.

"2021 was a challenging year but also an inspiring one as we saw record high submissions and incredible work despite unprecedented obstacles. As we open for submissions for Tribeca 2022, I can't wait to be inspired again by what our indefatigable storytelling community creates as we embark on a new year of industry-wide rebuilding and reinvention," said Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano.