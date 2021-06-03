Trevor Noah Presents JOSH JOHNSON Standup Special

Today, Comedy Central announced Josh Johnson's debut one-hour stand-up special, presented by Trevor Noah. In the special, comedian and THE DAILY SHOW writer discusses the pandemic's effects on interpersonal relationships, the three things women can expect from their partners, and whether or not his friend's bird is a racist. Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: # (Hashtag) will debut Friday, June 18th at 11:00 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central. The special will be available on Paramount+ in August.



Josh Johnson is a stand-up, writer, and performer from Louisiana by way of Chicago. He is currently a writer on THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH and is a former writer and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he made his late-night debut. As a stand-up, Johnson has performed at clubs, colleges, and festivals around the world and was named New York's Funniest Comic at Caroline's during the New York Comedy Festival. On-screen, Johnson has appeared on CONAN, Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents, and Netflix as part of The Comedy Lineup. Johnson lives in New York and can be seen performing regularly at the Comedy Cellar. On June 11, Josh will release his ambitious 33-track mixtape Elusive, where he explores uncharted territory to redefine the relationship between comedy and music. Elusive weaves Johnson's shrewd and self-deprecating observations on the absurdities of modern dating and American decay with nine music tracks that roam the same thematic terrain.



Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: #(Hashtag) is Executive Produced by Josh Johnson, Trevor Noah, Haroon Saleem, Bob Bain, Samantha Murphy, and Mainstay Entertainment's Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt, and Sanaz Yamin. Ryan Moran and Gabriella Yacyk are Executive Producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.



Comedy Central Stand-Up is growing rapidly on social and digital platforms. Launched in October 2018, the Comedy Central Stand-Up channel on YouTube (1.63M subscribers) includes a deep library of original material from full stand-up specials and series including Ilana Glazer Presents Tight Five and Dark Humor to clips from a legendary comedian or discovering a new favorite performance. Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring is the brand's snack-able stand-up digital content. The short-form originals are produced exclusively for the brand's Stand-Up YouTube channel with sets running approximately 5-10 minutes in length and include close to 100 comedians. In addition, Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, features an extensive slate of Comedy Central original stand-up titles and series.