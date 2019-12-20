Tone Bell Developing New CBS Comedy

Deadline reports that Cedric the Entertainer, Craig Gerard, and Matt Zinman will produce a new comedy at CBS, possibly starring "Fam" actor Tone Bell.

Bell executive produces.

After a pregnancy scare, a carefree thirty-something decides he's ready to settle down and tries to change his life so he can go from Mr. Right Now to Mr. Right.

The project is currently unnamed.

Bell is best known for starring on "Fam" and in "Disjointed" on Netflix.

Read the original story on Deadline.





