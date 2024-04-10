Tom Segura to Star and Produce New Dark Comedy Series for Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian Tom Segura has just locked in his latest deal with Netflix.

According to Deadline, Segura will produce and star in a new six-episode series for the streaming service, following his five previous comedy specials. This news comes after years of Segura hinting about the series, who also wrote the pilot.

The new series will be presented in a series of vignettes that will take the viewer through ridiculous and absurd situations that are characteristically Tom Segura. It is set to be released sometime in 2025, with production taking place later this year.

In addition to his role in the series, Segura has also been in talks to play Bob Zmuda and Clifton in the upcoming biopic about the live of comedian Andy Kaufman. These new projects would mark his first major acting roles.

Segura is currently touring on his "Come Together" world tour, which is playing all over the country through the end of 2024. The tour schedule and tickets can be found HERE.

ABOUT TOM SEGURA:

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently toured the world with over 300 shows on his I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour. He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth NETFLIX SPECIAL Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I'd Like to Play Alone, Please to wide praise with Forbes calling it “laugh out loud funny.” Paste Magazine described him as, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”