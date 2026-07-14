Tom Holland Reveals He Slid Into Erling Haaland's DMs on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Tom Holland stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON recently and delivered one of the more relatable celebrity confessions of late: he slid into Erling Haaland's direct messages and never received a reply. The moment, captured in a short clip posted to the show's YouTube channel, quickly drew attention for its candid, self-deprecating humor.

Holland recounted the unanswered outreach to host Jimmy Fallon with visible embarrassment, framing it against the backdrop of FIFA World Cup conversation. Haaland, one of the most prominent footballers in the world, apparently did not respond, a detail Holland did not shy away from sharing on national television.