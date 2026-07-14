Tom Holland Plays Cyclops Beer Pong on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

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Tom Holland stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a themed game segment, facing off against host Jimmy Fallon in a round of Cyclops Beer Pong, a bit drawn from the world of Homer's THE ODYSSEY. The clip, posted to the show's YouTube channel, captures the two competing in the one-eyed-inspired twist on the classic party game.

The segment's connection to THE ODYSSEY is no coincidence. Holland appears in Christopher Nolan's big-screen adaptation of the Greek epic, which BroadwayWorld has covered extensively. As previously reported, the film was shot worldwide using new IMAX film technology, with a cast that includes Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon, who stars as Odysseus.

Holland is also set to return as Peter Parker in SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe installment opposite Zendaya, due in theaters July 31, 2026. That film also features Tony Award nominee Sadie Sink in her franchise debut.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.