Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY Film Is Driving Readers Back to Homer

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA correspondent Will Ganss highlighted an unexpected cultural side effect of Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of THE ODYSSEY during the program's Pop News segment: the movie is prompting viewers to seek out and read Homer's original ancient Greek epic poem.

THE ODYSSEY, the film, has drawn sustained attention across the entertainment press in recent weeks, with Nolan and members of its ensemble cast making the rounds on talk and late-night programs. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, Nolan spoke with TODAY about the personal and logistical demands of the project, describing it as a test of endurance and calling it the realization of a long-held ambition. The film is based on Homer's foundational poem following THE HERO Odysseus on his decade-long journey home after the fall of Troy.

The cast of THE ODYSSEY includes Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o, all of whom have participated in promotional appearances ahead of the film's release. BroadwayWorld has covered Holland's appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, where he discussed his role in the film alongside other topics.

The GMA Pop News segment frames the film's release as a moment that is reaching beyond multiplex audiences, connecting a new generation of viewers to one of the oldest works in Western literature.

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