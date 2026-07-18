Erika Alexander Recalls the Moment She Realized GET OUT Was Not a Comedy on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Erika Alexander stopped by THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to share a story that has since drawn attention online: the moment she realized that Jordan Peele's GET OUT was not, in fact, a comedy. The clip, posted to the show's YouTube channel, centers on Alexander recounting her initial read of the film and the point at which the genre became unmistakably clear to her.

Alexander is a veteran actress. Her appearance on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW gave her the opportunity to reflect on a film that became a cultural touchstone, and her account of misreading its tone provided the kind of candid, self-deprecating moment that tends to resonate with daytime audiences.

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