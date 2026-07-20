Tom Cruise Invites AMC Employees to Screen THE ODYSSEY With Him

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Tom Cruise made headlines this week after inviting AMC employees to join him for a screening of Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY, giving theater staffers a firsthand look at the film alongside one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars. The moment was covered by TODAY, which reported on Cruise's gesture as the film was generating significant box office attention.

THE ODYSSEY set a new record as Nolan's biggest opening weekend at the domestic box office for a film that was not a sequel, according to TODAY's reporting. The film is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, which follows the hero Odysseus on his journey home following the Trojan War. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, Nolan described the production as a test of endurance and called it the realization of a long-held ambition during a separate appearance on TODAY.

The film features an ensemble that includes Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong'o, among others. BroadwayWorld previously reported on Holland, Damon, Zendaya, and Nyong'o appearing together on THE TONIGHT SHOW to discuss their roles and the scale of the film's physical production sets.

Cruise's decision to screen the film alongside AMC workers added a personal dimension to the film's opening weekend story, drawing attention to the theatrical experience at a moment when the film was already dominating the domestic box office conversation.

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