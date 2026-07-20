Tlc's Dynamic Duos Take Over Tuesday Nights With All-new Seasons Of 1000-lb Sisters And 1000-lb Roomies

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TLC has announced all-new seasons of 1000-LB SISTERS and 1000-LB ROOMIES, returning with major life changes, emotional milestones, and the humor audiences have come to love. The new season of 1000-LB ROOMIES premieres Tuesday, August 25 at 10 PM ET/PT, followed by the return of 1000-LB SISTERS on Tuesday, September 1 at 9 PM ET/PT.

1000-LB SISTERS returns as Tammy and Amy embrace new opportunities, personal growth, and major life changes. Tammy and Andrea's relationship reaches an exciting new chapter when Andrea's surprise proposal results in an emotional 'yes,' but building a future together proves to be more complicated than expected. As the couple navigates relationship growing pains, questions about independence, and winning over Andrea's friends, Tammy is also determined to keep pushing herself outside her comfort zone, taking on memorable new experiences, including horseback riding and other exciting firsts.

Amy is focused on creating the life she's always dreamed of. As she continues to lose weight, pursues skin-removal surgery, and learns how to drive, she discovers a passion for songwriting, transforming her poetry into original songs with the help of AI-generated songwriting and vocals while dreaming of one day performing them in her own voice. As both sisters pursue new goals and navigate evolving relationships, they remain committed to repairing and strengthening their bond, proving that despite life's challenges, their connection remains at the heart of their journey.

In the new season of 1000-LB ROOMIES, best friends and roommates Jaz and Nesha return as they navigate life's highs and lows while continuing their health journeys. As Jaz focuses on regaining her independence and taking important steps forward in her recovery, an exciting new romantic connection has her wondering whether love may finally be on the horizon. Meanwhile, Nesha pursues new opportunities, including launching her event planning business, hosting a speed-dating event, and confronting the lasting impact of growing up in a religious cult. Together, the pair face evolving relationships, personal breakthroughs, and pivotal moments in their wellness journeys. Through every challenge, disagreement, milestone, and triumph, Jaz and Nesha's friendship is tested, strengthened, and transformed in unexpected ways.

1000-LB SISTERS and 1000-LB ROOMIES continue to showcase the resilience, determination, and relationships at the heart of each story. Together, these returning series deliver emotional milestones, unexpected challenges, and plenty of humor along the way.

1000-LB SISTERS and 1000-LB ROOMIES are produced by Crazy Legs Productions for TLC. New episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max the day after airing.

TLC can be followed on , Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and TLC.com for the latest on all things 1000-LB SISTERS and 1000-LB ROOMIES. Viewers can join the conversation using #1000lbSisters and #1000lbRoomies.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life's milestone moments. TLC is a global brand available in more than 75 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world. TLC is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Discovery Turbo, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

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