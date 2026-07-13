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Tina Fey Compares Motherhood to Directing in Clip From THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

The clip surfaced during an episode guest hosted by Kerri Kenney-Silver.

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A previously unseen moment from an interview on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW has surfaced, featuring Tina Fey drawing a comedic parallel between the demands of directing and the realities of motherhood. The clip comes from a conversation with the cast of THE FOUR SEASONS and was shared as part of a recent episode of the daytime talk program.

In the segment, Fey reflects on her experience directing, using motherhood as a frame of reference for the challenges and dynamics that come with the role. The comparison draws on her perspective as both a parent and a filmmaker, offering a candid and lighthearted take on what it means to be in charge of a creative project.

The episode featuring the clip was guest hosted by Kerri Kenney-Silver, standing in for Kelly Clarkson.

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