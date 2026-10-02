Timmy McKeever Releases DROVE HER AWAY, Written by Hitmakers Behind Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Smashes

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rising country star Timmy McKeever has released 'Drove Her Away,' a new song written by hitmaking heavyweights behind the genre's biggest smashes. On the song, McKeever's breezy, California country sound meets the acclaimed pens of John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Will Weatherly and Jordan Minton, who have written culture-shaping songs for Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Kane Brown and many more.

''Drove Her Away' is one of those tracks that gets your head bopping without even trying,' shares McKeever. 'It's such a vibe and really feels like my fans dig it the same way I do, especially playing it live.'

Produced by Alex Maxwell, the clever lyrical turn of 'Drove Her Away' paints the picture of an imperfect ending to a relationship gone south:

Didn't put my foot on the gas

But I put my foot in my mouth

Didn't need no GPS to make it all go south

Yeah I wasn't driving that taillight Chevrolet

But I damn sure drove her away

'Drove Her Away' follows previously released 'Shouldn't Be' that 'falls somewhere between radio country and rock, with production that feels right at home in the current era of country music' (Raised Rowdy). Proving the young star's hitmaking ability, this year he released swaggering 'Back To Back,' 'Wrong With Me,' '20 Over' and 'I Wish I Could.'

Last weekend, McKeever wrapped supporting dates with Ashley Cooke on her headlining The Baby Blues World Tour, with stops in New York, Maine and Connecticut. This weekend, he will be back on the road in Farmville, Virginia to perform at Longwood University. For more information or tickets, visit timmymckeever.com.

About Timmy McKeever

Rapidly emerging as one of country music's most compelling new voices, Timmy McKeever is stepping confidently into his next chapter signing to powerhouse label Big Loud Records and dropping a string of buzz-building releases. Blending modern country production with grounded, honest songwriting, McKeever began shaping his sound and stage presence in his home state of California, performing at venues like The Maverick and House of Blues Anaheim. Since relocating to Nashville in June 2024, his momentum has skyrocketed, earning national attention and bigger stages. On social media, he continues to generate serious buzz, underscoring his growing grassroots fanbase and national reach. A seasoned performer, McKeever has logged more than 400 live shows, including opening slots for Cody Johnson, Ryan Hurd, Ashley Cooke, Gabby Barrett, Dylan Scott, Chris Janson and Drew Baldridge.

Photo Credit: Justin Clough



Photo Credit: Justin Clough

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 13 Hrs 20 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me