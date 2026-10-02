Timmy McKeever Releases DROVE HER AWAY, Written by Hitmakers Behind Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Smashes
The song was penned by John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Will Weatherly and Jordan Minton, hitmakers behind smashes for Morgan Wallen, Post Malone and Kane Brown.
Rising country star Timmy McKeever has released 'Drove Her Away,' a new song written by hitmaking heavyweights behind the genre's biggest smashes. On the song, McKeever's breezy, California country sound meets the acclaimed pens of John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Will Weatherly and Jordan Minton, who have written culture-shaping songs for Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Kane Brown and many more.
''Drove Her Away' is one of those tracks that gets your head bopping without even trying,' shares McKeever. 'It's such a vibe and really feels like my fans dig it the same way I do, especially playing it live.'
Produced by Alex Maxwell, the clever lyrical turn of 'Drove Her Away' paints the picture of an imperfect ending to a relationship gone south:
Didn't put my foot on the gas
But I put my foot in my mouth
Didn't need no GPS to make it all go south
Yeah I wasn't driving that taillight Chevrolet
But I damn sure drove her away
'Drove Her Away' follows previously released 'Shouldn't Be' that 'falls somewhere between radio country and rock, with production that feels right at home in the current era of country music' (Raised Rowdy). Proving the young star's hitmaking ability, this year he released swaggering 'Back To Back,' 'Wrong With Me,' '20 Over' and 'I Wish I Could.'
Last weekend, McKeever wrapped supporting dates with Ashley Cooke on her headlining The Baby Blues World Tour, with stops in New York, Maine and Connecticut. This weekend, he will be back on the road in Farmville, Virginia to perform at Longwood University. For more information or tickets, visit timmymckeever.com.
About Timmy McKeever
Rapidly emerging as one of country music's most compelling new voices, Timmy McKeever is stepping confidently into his next chapter signing to powerhouse label Big Loud Records and dropping a string of buzz-building releases. Blending modern country production with grounded, honest songwriting, McKeever began shaping his sound and stage presence in his home state of California, performing at venues like The Maverick and House of Blues Anaheim. Since relocating to Nashville in June 2024, his momentum has skyrocketed, earning national attention and bigger stages. On social media, he continues to generate serious buzz, underscoring his growing grassroots fanbase and national reach. A seasoned performer, McKeever has logged more than 400 live shows, including opening slots for Cody Johnson, Ryan Hurd, Ashley Cooke, Gabby Barrett, Dylan Scott, Chris Janson and Drew Baldridge.
Photo Credit: Justin Clough
Photo Credit: Justin Clough
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...