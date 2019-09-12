The Sheen Center to Host Exclusive Advanced Screening of New CBS Series EVIL

On Friday, September 20 at 7PM, The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street at the corner of Elizabeth Street in NYC), will host an exclusive, advance screening of the new CBS series, "Evil." Following the screening of pilot episode, series creators Robert King and Michelle King ("The Good Wife," "The Good Fight") will participate in a talkback with attendees. The exclusive, advance screening at The Sheen Center's Loreto Theater is free and open to the public by RSVPing on the website: https://www.sheencenter.org/evil/

Premiering on CBS on September 26 at 10PM, "Evil" is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Created by Robert King and Michelle King, "Evil" features Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

"The Sheen Center is excited to host this advance screening of Evil," says David DiCerto.Director of Program Administration. "Following up last fall's sneak peek of the pilot of 'God Friended Me,' we are happy that CBS is giving us the opportunity to share this intriguing new series with our patrons. Robert and Michelle King have created some of the most intelligent dramas on television and we could not be more thrilled to host them for this special preview and talkback event in our Loreto Theater."

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (www.sheencenter.org) is a New York City arts center located in NoHo that presents a vibrant mix of theater, film, music, art and talk events. The arts center of the Archdiocese of New York, The Sheen Center serves all New Yorkers by presenting performances and artists that reflect the true, the good, and the beautiful. Named for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, best remembered as an inspirational author, radio host and two-time Emmy Award-winning television personality, The Sheen Center reflects his modern-day approach to contemporary topics. The Sheen Center is a state-of-the-art theater complex that includes the 270-seat off-Broadway Loreto Theater, equipped with five-camera high-definition TV and live-stream capability and a multi-track recording studio; the 80-seat off-off-Broadway BLACK BOX Theater; four rehearsal studios; and an art gallery.





Related Articles View More TV Stories