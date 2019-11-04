The San Diego International Film Festival Announces Their 2019 Film Award Winners

The San Diego International Film Festival, www.sdfilmfest.com celebrated their 18th year from October 15-20 at the 6 day annual Festival. Over 3,000 films from over 70 countries were submitted to the festival, with ultimately 107 films chosen to be screened. At the Filmmaker Awards night on Saturday, October 19th, 15 films received awards from the festival. Votes from attendees were also tallied to establish Audience Choice Awards.

CEO and Artistic Director of the San Diego International Film Festival, Tonya Mantooth shared "I am always impressed by the breadth of talent we see in the film submissions we receive from all over the world. This year was no exception. The festival circuit is vitally important in providing space for talented established as well as up and coming filmmakers of all genres the opportunity to share their work and ultimately reach a broader audience. The San Diego International Film Festival is honored to be a part of that process. We recognized 15 films at the filmmaker awards - and also gave our audiences the opportunity to vote on their favorites. "

2019 San Diego International Film Festival Filmmakers Awards

Best Feature Film: Steed (dir. Erdenebileg Ganbold)

Best World Premiere: 100 Days to Live (dir. Ravin Gandhi)

Kumeyaay Award: Angelique's Isle (dir. Marie-Hélène Cousineau, Michelle Derosier)

Best Comedy Film: Baby Splitters (dir. Sam Friedlander)

Best Documentary: Breaking Their Silence, Women on the Frontline of the Poaching War (dir. Kerry David)

Best Ensemble Cast: Inside Game (dir. Randall Batinkoff)

Artistic Directors Award: Safe Spaces (dir. Daniel Schechter)

Best Original Screenplay: Love in Kilnerry (dir. Daniel Keith)

Best Global Cinema: Philophobia (dir. Guy Davies)

Best International Short Film: Portraitist (dir. Cyrus Neshvad)

Best Animation: Riptide (dir. Tony Wisneske)

Best Thriller Feature: Safe Inside (dir. Renata Gabryjelska)

Best Short Film: Long Time Listener, First Time Caller (dir. Nora Kirkpatrick)

Best Student Film: Sonora (dir. Jesse Suchomel)

Best Local Film: Flourish (dir. Christopher Allan Francis, Nicole Franco)

Audience Choice Awards

Studio Film: Marriage Story (dir. Noah Baumbach)

Feature Film: Carol of the Bells (dir. Joey Travolta)

Documentary: Breaking Their Silence, Women on the Frontline of the Poaching War (dir. Kerry David)

Short Film: Men of Vision (dir. Frank Todaro)





