The Rolling Stones Team Up with Roblox for New Immersive Experience

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The Rolling Stones are bringing their rock history to life through an immersive game on Roblox set to launch July 10, the same day the band releases their highly anticipated new album Foreign Tongues via Capitol Records. The band has also teamed up with over a dozen members of Roblox’s global creator community to reimagine their famous tongue-and-lips logo into both virtual and physical merchandise.

The on-platform game was developed by Roblox’s Innovation Studio in partnership with creative agency Sawhorse and Roblox’s global creator community. In the game, players will encounter various parts of The Rolling Stones’ legacy trapped inside colorful crystals inspired by the band’s 2023 album Hackney Diamonds. Players progress through decades representing the band’s eras, working together to find and shatter the crystals while an iconic Stones track from that time soundtracks the gameplay. Doing so powers up a massive tongue-and-lips that releases a surge of rock & roll energy to disrupt each decade and unlock the next, culminating in a globally shared interactive performance that evolves based on community participation.

Throughout the game, hosted in The Block, players can unlock rewards and powers inspired by the band. Then, from July 17 through 19, The Rolling Stones will host a finale show. Every hour, the game will transition to a new era of The Rolling Stones, with hits from throughout their career rotating, each one anchored by an interactive art piece complete with video, lights, and effects.

To celebrate the occasion, Roblox invited established community creators to turn The Rolling Stones’ beloved logo into not only exclusive cross-platform avatar accessories, but also a limited-edition, co-branded physical item available to purchase via an in-game Shopify integration that connects directly to the band’s online store.

The participating creators/digital fashion designers hail from across the globe and include Jazzyx3, CASKA’s HAUS, Touzled, Blizzei, DIONESS, morphist4u, WhoseTrade, Empyro, Bad_B0y, raekaro, Spiraxy, Valkenheim, DuckXander, Clockset, and dvdko. Each was chosen for their unique style, which they bring to their takes on the classic image.

The Rolling Stones will release their new studio album, Foreign Tongues, on July 10th from Capitol Records. The 14-track collection arrives less than three years after the band’s universally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success.

The album features performances from Jagger, Richards and Wood, alongside their core collaborators including Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan. It also includes a special appearance from Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021. Additional contributions come from a line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

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