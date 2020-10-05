The RESIDENT EVIL Collection Comes to 4K Ultra HD Nov. 17

One of the most successful live-action video game film franchises of all time.

One of the most successful live-action video game film franchises of all time gets an upgrade when THE RESIDENT EVIL 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION arrives on November 17th from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

This limited-edition gift set marks the first time that fans will be able to experience all six films on 4K Ultra HD disc with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The films will also be available digitally in 4K with HDR.



The RESIDENT EVIL 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION will include Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as well as hours of bonus content across all six films, including rare archival featurettes that have been previously unavailable on disc.



Based on the popular video game series by Capcom, THE RESIDENT Evil franchise stars Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element) as Alice, a superhuman security expert pitted against the sinister Umbrella Corporation as the world's population is transformed into flesh-eating creatures by one of its most dangerous biological weapons.

