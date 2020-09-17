The Network Premiere of THE MEG Airs Sept. 27 on TBS

The movie airs at 8 and 10:30 p.m.

TBS will air the network premiere of The Meg on Sunday, September 27th, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and an encore showing at 10:30pm ET/PT.



Jason Statham, Ruby Rose, Rainn Wilson, Li Bingbing, Cliff Curtis. Previously thought to be extinct, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific.

With time running out, a visionary oceanographer recruits rescue diver Jonas Taylor to save the crew and the sea itself from an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon. Based on the novel by Steve Alten.

Watch the trailer here:

Photo Credit: Warner Bros./Photofest

