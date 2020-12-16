The 52nd NAACP Image Awards to Air on BET Saturday, Feb. 20

Today the NAACP announced that the 52nd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS will broadcast live on BET Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET.

Additionally, the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS Dinner, which traditionally takes place the night before the telecast, will live stream over six nights February 15-19, 2021. The virtual ceremonies will recognize winners in more than 60 non-televised award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film, and activism.

Recognized as the nation's preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.

"In this season of reflection and reckoning, the 52nd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS will continue a tradition of uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose. We are excited to continue our broadcast partnership with BET and look forward to celebrating Black excellence in a safe and meaningful way," said Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice Chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors and Chairman of the Image Award Committee.

"This has been an unprecedented year and we are all in need of the inspiration, empowerment, and awareness the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS brings year-after-year. BET is thrilled to continue our partnership with the NAACP to broadcast the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, creating a one-of-a-kind experience that will celebrate and honor the creatives, musicians, storytellers, and trailblazers who have uplifted and guided our culture during this time," said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET.

The 51st NAACP IMAGE AWARDS telecast, drew 1.8 million total viewers P2+ (Simulcast) - a +448% increase versus the previous year. Filled with non-stop exhilarating moments, the special secured the #1 Most Social TV Program on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS draws a crowd of the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years' attendees include Rihanna, Lizzo, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Loni Love, Sheryl Underwood, Mandy Moore, Halle Berry, Common, Dwayne Johnson, Audra Day, John Legend, Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Oyelowo, Laverne Cox, Octavia Spencer, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Jacob Latimore, Jill Scott, H.E.R., Jay Pharoah, Jemele Hill, Josh Gad, Loretta Devine, Sylvester Stallone, Meta Golding, Michael Smith, Tyler James Williams, Ava DuVernay, Chadwick Boseman, and many more.