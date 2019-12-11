Television Academy Foundation Announces Nominees for 40th College Television Awards
The Television Academy Foundation today announced nominees for the 40 th College Television Awards, which recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs annually, as well as the recipient of the 2020 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship.
Twenty-five nominees were chosen from over 374 student-produced productions submitted by 112 colleges and universities nationwide. Designed to emulate the Emmys ® , student entries are judged by Television Academy members. Three student-produced projects are nominated in each of eight categories: drama, comedy, animation, nonfiction, promotional, news, sports and variety. There will be one winner in each category.
In addition, the Foundation announced the recipient of the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship, which recognizes a student-produced project that best portrays disability topics and issues or helps emerging artists with a disability gain recognition. Loreen Arbus is a two-time Emmy nominee and leading advocate for people with disabilities. The winning piece for 2020 is Fort Irwin , by American Film Institute students Quinn Else and Marc Tarczali, about an amputee veteran with PTSD. This is the 10 th year for this award, provided by the Loreen Arbus Foundation, which has established and funds scholarships that both enhance and elevate social consciousness around key societal issues.
Winners in the competition will be announced by television stars at the 40 th College Television Awards ceremony on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California. Each winning project in the eight categories will receive a $3,000 cash prize.
In addition to the red carpet awards show, the nominees will take part in a three-day Nominee Summit hosted by the Television Academy Foundation. The summit, designed to enhance professional development, will include set visits, panel discussions and networking opportunities with industry executives, Television Academy leadership, members and Foundation alumni.
"Congratulations to this year's nominees who have been recognized by the Television Academy for their exceptional student work," said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "The Foundation is focused on helping pave the way for students from all backgrounds who aspire to careers in media. By showcasing extraordinary young talent from across the country through the College Television Awards, we help jumpstart the careers of future content creators and industry leaders."
The nominees for the 40 th College Television Awards , representing 18 colleges and universities, are listed below:
Animation Series :
Don't Croak (Ringling College of Art + Design)
Daun Kim, Producer/Director/Writer
Papito (School of Visual Arts)
Sarika Persuad, Producer/Director/Writer
Kenny Rosen, Producer/Director/Writer
why z? (School of Visual Arts)
Asher Horowitz, Producer/Director/Writer
Comedy Series :
Balk (Columbia University)
Ben Gottlieb, Writer
Jennifer Kaiser, Producer
Mary McCune, Producer
Gabriel Wilson, Director/Writer
Snowball (Chapman University)
Amber Okeh, Writer
Paul Rivet, Director
Brittany Roker, Producer
They Won't Last (American Film Institute)
Richard Bailey, Producer
Brandon Gale, Writer
Portlynn Tagavi, Director/Writer
Commercial, PSA or Promo :
Crocs - Rock Them Crocs (Brigham Young University)
Michael Hanks, Director/Writer
Peter Molnar, Producer
Derrick Trotman, Director
Miguel - Reebok (Brigham Young University)
Jake Knudsen, Writer
Paul Monk, Writer
Pablo Perez, Producer
Bentley Rawle, Director
No Shame (Savannah College of Art and Design)
Alice Aguiar, Writer/Director
Shayain Lakhani, Producer
Victoria Williams, Producer/Writer
Drama Series :
Balloon (American Film Institute)
Christina Cha, Producer
Jeremy Merrifield, Director/Writer
Dave Testa, Writer
Under Darkness (University of Southern California)
Nick Benjamin, Producer
Michael Orion Downing, Producer
Caroline Friend, Producer/Director/Writer
Merissa Jane Lee, Producer
Welcome Back (University of Southern California)
Roy Arwas, Producer
Tiffany Kontoyiannis, Producer/Director/Writer
Karly Perez-Arevalo, Producer
News :
Al Dia: A Border Emergency (California State University, Fullerton)
Viviana Borroel, Producer/Writer
Jessica Cardenas, Producer/Writer
Xochilt Lagunas, Producer/Writer
Rita La Vau, Producer/Writer
Maricela Perez, Producer/Writer
Tania Thorne, Producer/Writer
Dominic Torres, Producer/Director/Writer
Regina Yurrita, Producer/Writer
Centre County Report in Puerto Rico (Pennsylvania State University)
Maddie Biertempfel, Writer
Danielle Dindak, Writer
Alley Lutter, Writer
Caroline Pimentel Santana, Writer
Tom Shively, Producer/Director
UMTV's NewsVision: MSD Massacre One Year Later (University of Miami)
Madison Brown, Writer
Rebekah Chung, Producer
Ben Ezzy, Director
Tommy Fletcher, Producer
Erika Orstad, Writer
Breana Ross, Writer
Justin Stevens, Producer
Jenna Weiss, Producer
Nonfiction or Reality Series :
Bags to Butterflies (Michigan State University)
Olivia Hoover, Producer
Kendall Westfield, Director/Writer
Dirty Business (University of California, Berkeley)
Yutao Chen, Producer/Director/Writer
Francesca Fenzi, Producer/Writer
One Nation Under Guns (Ithaca College)
William Adams, Writer
Olivia Forker, Producer/Writer
Josh Jacobius, Producer
McKinleigh Lair, Producer/Director
Meghan Mazzella, Writer
Danielle Schear, Producer/Writer
Sports :
Husky Mag Top 50 (Saint Cloud State University)
Sam Goetzinger, Writer
Parker Kayser, Producer
Greg Spaeth, Director
SportsDesk (University of Miami)
Madison Brown, Writer
Valerie Ferrante, Producer
Amanda Fuentes, Producer
Luis Gonzalez, Producer
David Perez, Writer
Justin Stevens, Director
Sports Xtra (The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill)
Adrian Walker, Producer/Director/Writer
Variety :
The 38 th Annual EVVY Awards (Emerson College)
Hayley Broderick, Director
Emma Guilianti, Producer
Madeleine Hoffman, Producer
Brennan Kellner, Writer
Grace Leuper, Producer
Kassiani Mamalakis, Producer
Samantha Yates, Writer
CUSS*: The Columbia University (Low Budget) Sketch Show (Columbia University)
Marco Balestri, Producer
Xanader Browne, Director/Writer
Dallas Koelling, Producer
Amy Muller, Producer
Joey Rupcich, Writer
Maya Sibul, Director
Zoe Sottile, Producer
Thursday Night Live (Hofstra University)
Robin Deering, Producer
Ben Fletcher, Director
Caroline Lea, Producer
Brittany McGowan, Producer
Sean McNally, Producer
Seann Morgan, Writer
Michael O'Rourke, Producer
Sydney Pastor-Poe, Writer
Joe Reiter, Producer
Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship Winner :
Fort Irwin (American Film Institute)
Quinn Else, Director/Writer
Marc Tarczali, Producer